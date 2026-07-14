Motoring

WATCH | Should you keep a 2014 BMW 320i with 260,000km on the clock?

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Story audio is generated using AI

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they advise a viewer on whether he should keep a well-maintained but high-mileage BMW 320i for the daily commute or move on to something newer with fewer kilometres on the odometer.

They also look at premium hatchbacks, a troublesome Alfa Romeo 147 Twin Spark and family-friendly alternatives to a Toyota Hilux Xtra Cab.

Ignition TV

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