Motorsport

Hamilton has Neymar onside ahead of big F1 battle in Brazil

11 November 2021 - 08:57 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton hopes to watch soccer star Neymar in a World Cup qualifier between five times champions Brazil and Colombia at the home of Sao Paulo's Corinthians on Thursday night
Lewis Hamilton hopes to watch soccer star Neymar in a World Cup qualifier between five times champions Brazil and Colombia at the home of Sao Paulo's Corinthians on Thursday night
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton stayed onside with his Brazilian fans on Wednesday by calling up soccer star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton's bid for a record eighth Formula One championship.

The Mercedes driver told reporters he hoped to watch his friend in a World Cup qualifier between five-time champions Brazil and Colombia at the home of Sao Paulo's Corinthians on Thursday night.

“I'm very much in contact with Neymar, quite often, we were just talking actually earlier today,” explained the Briton at a news conference for team sponsor Petronas.

“I know he's playing tomorrow, I really want to go and watch the game.”

Paris St Germain forward Neymar and Hamilton have hung out on several occasions in the past, with the Brazilian once referring to the Formula One champion as a “brother from another mother”.

Formula One has only media duties on Thursday with the action getting under way on Friday, with practice and a qualifying session for Saturday's sprint race.

Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the championship with four races remaining, including Interlagos.

Mercedes are only a point ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

This season has been one of the closest and hard-fought of recent years, with the lead swinging between the two contenders, and Hamilton hoped next year could be even more competitive with new rules and cars.

He said that should make a difference when it came to getting more grip from the tyres and also reducing the turbulence of following another car.

“They have developed this new car so you can use less downforce while following another car, so we are really hoping that the racing is going be the best that Formula One has ever seen,” he said.

The new cars will feature larger 18-inch wheels with covers and simpler front and rear wings designed to make it easier for drivers to overtake.

READ MORE

Verstappen can sprint further clear of Hamilton in Brazil

Formula One leader Max Verstappen can sprint to his third win in a row in Brazil on Sunday but Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes intend to hit back hard ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Marc Marquez ruled out of Valencia GP

Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss the season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix this weekend after being ruled unfit following an ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 plays down concern over pace of Saudi circuit construction

Formula One's governing body has said it is confident Saudi Arabia will be ready for its grand prix debut next month after media reports highlighted ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | Strange software glitches see VW buy back unfixable T-Cross Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Staria packs serious swag First Drives
  5. Refreshed 2021 Renault Duster range touches down in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...