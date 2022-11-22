Sci-Tech

Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

22 November 2022 - 09:13 By Reuters
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet.

"Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals."

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this month to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29.

Musk also tweeted that Twitter added 1.6 million users this past week, "another all-time high".

Advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as General Motors, Mondelez International, Volkswagen AG, have paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new boss.

Hundreds of Twitter employees have also been estimated to have quit last week, following a Thursday deadline by Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. 

READ MORE:

Tesla boss Musk's 2022 wealth loss exceeds $100bn for first time

Elon Musk’s losses for 2022 topped $100bn (roughly R1.7-trillion) as shares of Tesla dropped to the lowest level in two years.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump

Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account on the ...
News
3 days ago

After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting

Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa
  5. Police shed further light on fatal shooting of DJ Sumbody South Africa

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike