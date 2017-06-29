Train crashes into truck‚ leaving three injured

Three people were lucky to escape with just minor injuries on Thursday afternoon when a train crashed into a truck at the Waterfall Smelter Crossing outside Rustenburg in North West.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was not known what caused the accident.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 14h30. Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found the truck lying upright on the side of the road. The train had come to a stop some distance away.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the driver of the train‚ as well as her assistant‚ as well as the driver of the truck had all sustained minor injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment‚” Meiring said.