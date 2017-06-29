South Africa

Train crashes into truck‚ leaving three injured

29 June 2017 - 20:06 By Timeslive
A train crashed into a truck at the Waterfall Smelter Crossing outside Rustenburg.
A train crashed into a truck at the Waterfall Smelter Crossing outside Rustenburg.
Image: ER24 via Facebook

Three people were lucky to escape with just minor injuries on Thursday afternoon when a train crashed into a truck at the Waterfall Smelter Crossing outside Rustenburg in North West.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was not known what caused the accident.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 14h30. Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found the truck lying upright on the side of the road. The train had come to a stop some distance away.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the driver of the train‚ as well as her assistant‚ as well as the driver of the truck had all sustained minor injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Nene appointed interim director of Wits Business School South Africa
  2. SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May South Africa
  3. Phahlane scores court win against police union - with promise of a big payout South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions as Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer is denied bail South Africa
  5. KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man South Africa

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'