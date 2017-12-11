The indigenous community of Salem in the Eastern Cape does not have exclusive rights to the Salem Commonage‚ which comprises of thousand of hectares of valuable farmland‚ the Constitutional Court has ruled.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the settlers’ appeal against the judgments of the Land Claims Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The white land owners‚ who said they occupied the land from 1820 following the conquest of the Xhosa nation by the British during the Fourth Frontier War between 1811 and 1812‚ wanted the Constitutional Court to set aside the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ passed in December 2016.

The appeal court‚ in a 4-1 decision‚ had dismissed the land owners’ appeal against a 2014 Land Claims Court judgment‚ which found that the community of black people existed in the area and that they had been dispossessed of the land after June 19 1913.

The Salem community claimed it was dispossessed of its right to the commonage from about 1947 until the 1980s. It also claims that about 500 members were in occupation of the commonage.