How a peaceful hike ended in death on a mountain

Douglas Notten and his wife Julia were about to stop and share some coffee when a man approached from behind on the hiking trail above Kalk Bay.

They stepped aside politely. Seconds later the 57-year-old pilot had been stabbed. Julia was fighting for her life.

The attack at Echo Valley by a knife-wielding man in the Table Mountain National Park on Sunday ended tragically – robbing a family of a man they described as an absolute gentleman.

Brother-in law and good friend Stephen Voget described the attack and the devastating void left behind on Tuesday.

The couple were enjoying a peaceful Sunday morning walk up Echo Valley.

“They crested the peak above the area known as the Amphitheatre and were en route down the northern side‚ heading in a northerly direction‚ planning to find a potential spot to have a cup of coffee which they were carrying in a basic rucksack‚” he said.

“That is all they were carrying: no jewellery‚ cameras‚ car keys nor other shiny things. A man approached from behind walking faster than them on the same path. They stepped aside politely‚ as one does‚ to let him pass.