Search continues for parents of girl found in mall

08 August 2018 - 11:22 By Naledi Shange
Little Amo was found in a Polokwane mall a year ago.
It has been a year since a four-year-old child was found all alone in a Polokwane mall – and still nobody has come forward to claim her.

Police released a photograph of the child on Wednesday. They are seeking help to reunite the little girl with her parents.

"[She] was found at a public toilet last year on the 8th of June‚" said Constable Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa. Police have been trying unsuccessfully to trace her family since then.

"The girl mentioned her name as Amo‚ her mother's name Kabelo and her grandmother as Anna‚" said Ramakgoakgoa.

"She does not know where she comes from."

The child has been kept at a place of safety since being found.

Ramakgoakgoa said police were investigating a charge of child neglect.

Anyone who recognises the child is asked to contact their nearest police station. 

