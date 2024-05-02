South Africa

AfriForum charges Emfuleni manager for dumping sewage into Vaal river

Community spent R6m and volunteers worked 80 days to clear river while government 'held numerous meetings'

02 May 2024 - 22:14 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
AfriForum says it has, together with several other organisations and community members, spent more than R6m and volunteers worked 80 days in the Vaal River to remove more than 168,000 cubic metres of water lettuce since the start of the year.
AfriForum says it has, together with several other organisations and community members, spent more than R6m and volunteers worked 80 days in the Vaal River to remove more than 168,000 cubic metres of water lettuce since the start of the year.
Image: AfriForum

AfriForum announced on Thursday it had laid criminal charges against April Ntuli, the municipal manager of the Emfuleni local municipality, for the dumping of raw sewage into the Vaal river in the municipality.

“This large-scale spillage provides, among other things, a favourable breeding ground for several invasive plant species, including water lettuce, the occurrence of which has increased alarmingly since the end of last year,” AfriForum said in a statement. 

AfriForum also criticised the national government for its lack of commitment to tackling the spread of water lettuce. 

AfriForum said, together with several other organisations and community members, it had “been working hard for months to limit the spread of the invasive species and thereby protect the sensitive Vaal river ecosystem”. 

“Though the government has already convened numerous meetings with the community, they are taking months to approve specific actions to tackle the problem.

“In the end, it always comes down to the community to put their hands in their pockets and get to work to fight this natural disaster,” said Jaco Grobbelaar, AfriForum’s regional head for the central region. 

Grobbelaar said during a recent public meeting, government officials had said the government had only R2m available to spend on the Vaal river crisis.

He said this was though forestry, fisheries and the environment Barbara Creecy launched a R2.6bn programme “Working for Water” in November last year for the control of alien invasive species and the restoration of natural habitats. 

Grobbelaar said while the community spent more than R6m and volunteers worked 80 days on the Vaal river to remove more than 168,000 cubic metres of water lettuce since the start of the year, the government had not removed any water lettuce “but had held numerous meetings to discuss this issue”. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

No disruption expected during Lesotho Highland Water Tunnel shutdown, says government

The six-month maintenance shutdown of tunnels of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project will not disrupt water supply into the country as alternative ...
News
6 days ago

Charges laid against Joburg municipal managers for sewage pollution

The Non-governmental organisation WaterCAN has laid a criminal complaint against the City of Johannesburg, municipal manager Floyd Brink and former ...
News
9 months ago

Work begins to stop Cradle of Humankind sewage leaks

Contractors now fixing disintegrating pump station that has been polluting World Heritage Site for years.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man walks into bank with live barn owl as a deposit South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court South Africa
  3. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  4. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  5. R4.6m cash and expensive watches confiscated in Claremont, Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

'600 million people lack access to electricity': Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Djimon Hounsou on how to move Africa forward using energy, Blood Diamond and ...