POLL | Will you send your child to school on February 15?

It remains to be seen whether parents will send their children back to school on February 15, the new reopening date announced by basic education department officials on Friday.

Department officials said the cabinet had decided to postpone reopening schools by two weeks as the country’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Deputy basic education minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule said: “Given the pressure experienced by the health system in the past few weeks, occasioned by increased Covid-19 infections which have led to the second wave, the council of education ministers (CEM) in conjunction with the national coronavirus command council and cabinet have taken the decision to delay the reopening of both public and private schools by two weeks.”