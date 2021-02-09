SA to start Covid-19 vaccinations with J&J doses

SA will start its immunisation campaign with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZeneca's shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.

SA has recorded the most coronavirus infections in Africa and more than 46,000 deaths. It had planned to start offering health-care workers the AstraZeneca jabs soon but put that plan on hold on Sunday.

A government fact sheet published on Monday said the J&J vaccine would be offered from mid-February. A senior health official said J&J had agreed to speed up deliveries so the first doses would become available around the end of the week.

“Our vaccine rollout plan has not changed, except that we will begin with the Johnson & Johnson instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the fact sheet said.

J&J said it was in advanced discussions with SA about “potential additional collaborations” to combat Covid-19. “We hope to be able to share more details in the coming days,” it said.