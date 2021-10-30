South Africa

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 300 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

30 October 2021 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
A child prepares to receive a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine as the Chilean sanitary authority continue the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease for 6 to 11-year-olds, in Santiago, Chile on October 29, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

October 30 2021 - 21:00

SA recorded 300 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,921,886. The country recorded 12 Covid-19 related deaths since Friday, bringing the national death toll to 89,163.

Since the start of the vaccine rollout, 22,363,310 vaccines have been administered and 2,814,076 recoveries were recorded.

October 30 2021 - 08:00

More adults must vaccinate so SA can reach 70% target and save 20 000 lives: Health department

