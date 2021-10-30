COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 300 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
October 30 2021 - 21:00
SA recorded 300 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,921,886. The country recorded 12 Covid-19 related deaths since Friday, bringing the national death toll to 89,163.
Since the start of the vaccine rollout, 22,363,310 vaccines have been administered and 2,814,076 recoveries were recorded.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 921 886 with 300 new cases reported. Today 12 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 163 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 814 076 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/97FRNbkJ4F— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 30, 2021
October 30 2021 - 08:00
More adults must vaccinate so SA can reach 70% target and save 20 000 lives: Health department
More adults need to vaccinate so that we can reach our 70% target and save 20 000 lives #VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2WsJp6BRCK— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 29, 2021