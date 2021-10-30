COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 300 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

October 30 2021 - 21:00

SA records 300 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 300 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,921,886. The country recorded 12 Covid-19 related deaths since Friday, bringing the national death toll to 89,163.

Since the start of the vaccine rollout, 22,363,310 vaccines have been administered and 2,814,076 recoveries were recorded.