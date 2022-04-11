×

South Africa

Bad weather conditions claim the lives of two in KZN, two more missing

11 April 2022 - 21:03
Rescue and emregency teams have been busy since Friday as heavy rains lash KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
Rescue and emregency teams have been busy since Friday as heavy rains lash KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents to follow instructions given by disaster officials and law enforcement in response to incidents caused by bad weather.

On Monday, in eThekwini Metro two people died due to bad weather conditions, while two others are still missing after their vehicle was swept away in Molweni.

“Since yesterday, disaster management teams have been responding to incidents such as mudslides, structural collapses and flooded roads,” Hlomuka said in a statement.

He said efforts have commenced in areas such as KwaDabeka and Inanda in eThekwini to evacuate residents from high-risk areas to community halls.

The MEC said disaster management teams were continuing to monitor low river crossings in the Ray Nkonyeni, Umzumbe and Umdoni municipalities.

He reiterated that residents who are directed to evacuate their properties should follow instructions given to them by disaster management officials.

He also said motorists should avoid travelling at night as visibility will be greatly reduced, especially in areas where roads are obstructed by mudslides and falling trees.

TimesLIVE

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN causing death, flooding and collapsed roads

Persistent heavy rain over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, school closures, roads collapsing and several accidents.
News
11 hours ago

WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building

Residents of an apartment building on North Beach Road in Umdloti, north of Durban, were evacuating due to flooding on Monday afternoon.
News
4 hours ago

'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA

Capetonians were basking in the sun as central parts of the country experienced gloomy conditions with rain, cold and a possibility of thunderstorms ...
News
6 hours ago
Related articles

  1. Three children killed as severe storms hit KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. Wet and cold weather expected to hit parts of SA South Africa
  3. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa

