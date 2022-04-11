WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building
Residents living in an apartment building on North Beach Road in Umdloti, north of Durban, were evacuating due to flooding on Monday afternoon.
The Isikulu building was engulfed by mud and cars were trapped in the parking lot.
Umdloti Smart Village convener Brian Gibson told TimesLIVE the overflow from flooding and mudslides in Bellamont Road spread to North Beach Road.
“The village is working on finding accommodation for these residents with those that have not been affected yet. We are also trying to deal with blockages in the area,” he said.
Residents from a block of flats in Umdloti are evacuating due to flooding.— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) April 11, 2022
Video: supplied pic.twitter.com/trZacKw6QQ
Meanwhile, the city issued a “high flood alert” warning. In a statement on Monday, the municipality said heavy rainfall had resulted in flooding of certain roads and rising water levels.
“The water level in the river between Mega City in Umlazi and Lamontville is rising and communities along this river are cautioned to relocate to a safer place. Rivers in Amawoti and Quarry Heights are also overflowing, and residents are advised to move to alternative accommodation,” it said.
The Amanzimtoti area has also been affected. The city’s roads and stormwater teams are in the area unblocking drains to minimise flooding.
The weather has also affected infrastructure with several areas experiencing power outages. The electricity call centre is experiencing high call volumes, the city said.
In Pinetown, Stapleton Road was submerged on Monday afternoon, while residents reported flooding in Overport, Durban North, Chesterville, Shallcross, Reservoir Hills and Westville.
Stapleton Road in Pinetown is flooded as heavy rain continues to fall in Durban.— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) April 11, 2022
Video: supplied. pic.twitter.com/gnE6B38DZn
“The downpour has resulted in two fatalities — one from KwaMashu’s ward 47 and the other in Umlazi’s ward 87. The disaster management and emergency services teams are on the ground conducting citywide assessments on the impact of the wet weather on vulnerable residents,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda urged Durban residents to drive carefully and be cautious when using fires to keep warm.
Residents are urged to adhere to the following safety measures:
- Disconnect electrical appliances if your house has flooded.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water sources such as rivers.
- Do not drive across bridges that have flooded.
- Avoid low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.
- Stay away from power lines and electrical wires.
- Evacuate flooded areas immediately.
- Floods, metro police, disaster and emergency can be contacted on 031-361-0000. When reporting emergencies, the public is urged to provide precise location details to ensure they can be reached as soon as possible.
According to the SA Weather Service, rain is expected to continue throughout Monday and Tuesday.
