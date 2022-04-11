WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building

Residents living in an apartment building on North Beach Road in Umdloti, north of Durban, were evacuating due to flooding on Monday afternoon.

The Isikulu building was engulfed by mud and cars were trapped in the parking lot.

Umdloti Smart Village convener Brian Gibson told TimesLIVE the overflow from flooding and mudslides in Bellamont Road spread to North Beach Road.

“The village is working on finding accommodation for these residents with those that have not been affected yet. We are also trying to deal with blockages in the area,” he said.