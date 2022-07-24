A Durban woman allegedly confessed to police how she orchestrated the kidnapping of the love interest of her ex-boyfriend, who was later found dead at a dump site.
Durban pair nabbed for ex-lover’s death
Image: 123RF/scanrail
A Durban woman allegedly confessed to police how she orchestrated the kidnapping of the love interest of her ex-boyfriend, who was later found dead at a dump site.
The 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested for the kidnapping of Akhona Mkhize.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a kidnapping case was registered on July 19, after “she was kidnapped by unknown suspects at Matabetulu in Inanda”.
“Akhona had visited her boyfriend and was kidnapped by unknown suspects. Information was received that the vehicle with the suspects that kidnapped her was seen leaving the premises with the ex-girlfriend of Akhona’s boyfriend.”
Gwala said police conducted an operation to trace the kidnapped victim and the suspects.
She said they arrested a 34-year-old woman who later admitted that she had orchestrated the kidnapping with the assistance of another man.
“The investigation led the team to a dumping site at Buffelsdraai in Verulam where Mkhize’s body was found with strangulation marks.
“The vehicle that was used was seized at Avoca Hills for further investigation. The woman's alleged accomplice was traced to Ixopo where he was arrested.
Gwala said both suspects appeared before the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Friday. They were remanded in custody for a formal bail application.
