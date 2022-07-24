×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban pair nabbed for ex-lover’s death

24 July 2022 - 17:17
A woman's alleged confession has lead to her arrest in connection with the death of her former boyfriend's alleged lover.
A woman's alleged confession has lead to her arrest in connection with the death of her former boyfriend's alleged lover.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Durban woman allegedly confessed to police how she orchestrated the kidnapping of the love interest of her ex-boyfriend, who was later found dead at a dump site.

The 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested for the kidnapping of Akhona Mkhize.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a kidnapping case was registered on July 19, after “she was kidnapped by unknown suspects at Matabetulu in Inanda”.

“Akhona had visited her boyfriend and was kidnapped by unknown suspects. Information was received that the vehicle with the suspects that kidnapped her was seen leaving the premises with the ex-girlfriend of Akhona’s boyfriend.”

Gwala said police conducted an operation to trace the kidnapped victim and the suspects.

She said they arrested a 34-year-old woman who later admitted that she had orchestrated the kidnapping with the assistance of another man.

“The investigation led the team to a dumping site at Buffelsdraai in Verulam where Mkhize’s body was found with strangulation marks.

“The vehicle that was used was seized at Avoca Hills for further investigation. The woman's alleged accomplice was traced to Ixopo where he was arrested.

Gwala said both suspects appeared before the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Friday. They were remanded in custody for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Western Cape police crack down on everything from weapons and dagga to romance scams

Western Cape police have made a number of arrests over the past few days, with charges ranging from unlawful possession of firearms to organised ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Man accused of instigating Abongile Mafalala murder applies for bail

One of the men accused of brutally murdering e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala applied for bail in the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Cape Town on ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines