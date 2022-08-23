Hawks national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya is on Tuesday giving an account of national priority offences.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Hawks give update on investigations
Hawks national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya is on Tuesday giving an account of national priority offences.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Do you know this woman? She could help Hawks in EC kidnapping case
JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos