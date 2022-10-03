Investec economist Lara Hodes explains the repo rate while FNB property market analyst John Loos explains the relationship between the repo rate and buying property. Loos shared property buying tips in these tough economic times.
For those buying to rent, Loos says it’s not just about affording the bond.
Hodes said: “Rising interest rates, especially at the rate we have seen over the year, will weigh heavily on particularly the indebted.”
LISTEN | Best time to buy property? When interest rates are up
Rising interest rates will weigh heavily on the indebted
Image: 123RF
With the recent repo rate hike, homeowners have to pay extra towards their loans, but an expert says when economic times are tough it is the best time to buy property.
Listen to the experts:
