South Africa

LISTEN | Best time to buy property? When interest rates are up

Rising interest rates will weigh heavily on the indebted

03 October 2022 - 17:22
The bad economic times are the good property purchasing times.
The bad economic times are the good property purchasing times.
Image: 123RF

With the recent repo rate hike, homeowners have to pay extra towards their loans, but an expert says when economic times are tough it is the best time to buy property.

Listen to the experts:

Investec economist Lara Hodes explains the repo rate while FNB property market analyst John Loos explains the relationship between the repo rate and buying property. Loos shared property buying tips in these tough economic times.

For those buying to rent, Loos says it’s not just about affording the bond.

Hodes said: “Rising interest rates, especially at the rate we have seen over the year, will weigh heavily on particularly the indebted.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

5 steps you can take to manage a hike in interest rates

South Africa isn’t alone. Countries across the continent – and the world – have also been hiking rates to manage rising prices. South Africa is the ...
News
2 days ago

It costs nearly 14% more to feed your family than last year

South Africans are paying nearly 14% more for basic food items than they did a year ago.
News
4 days ago

SA new-car sales continue to surge

Load-shedding and interest rate hikes fail to spoil the party for car-buying consumers in September
Motoring
3 hours ago

Inflation driving up inequality, say experts

Income inequality is on the rise, experts say, with wages not keeping up with inflation and more people doing part time work.
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thief transfers R630k from woman's bank accounts after phone snatch Consumer Live
  2. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  4. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa
  5. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor