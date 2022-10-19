She thanked her team of teachers, members of the school governing body (SGB), parents and the Gauteng education department for their support.
Gauteng education's leading lights honoured at awards ceremony
Top teachers for 2022 determined to make a difference to young lives
Image: Gauteng Education
Kadar Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 winner Sarah Monyai is passionate about teaching and strives to nurture children.
With more than 33 years' teaching experience, the Waterkloof Primary School principal started her career in a rural school in Mpumalanga. At the time, she taught pupils under a tree, in a church and sometimes in a garage.
She moved to Gauteng to teach in a school in Sunnyside, Pretoria, and later to Waterkloof Primary as deputy principal before being appointed principal.
“It has been a hard road with challenges, from being in a far rural area to lead a former model C school in Gauteng,” she said.
“I love teaching, I have a passion for it. My colleagues have always encouraged me to enter the awards, but I always refused. This year, our district co-ordinators wouldn't take no for an answer and motivated us to participate.”
Umzinto teacher bags Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award
She thanked her team of teachers, members of the school governing body (SGB), parents and the Gauteng education department for their support.
“With the team, encouragement and passion, you know you manage to get through your days because children come to school and their parents hope they learn and become a better person. It is a wonderful platform where you can touch children's lives and make a difference.”
The department honoured its top teachers on Wednesday at an event in Randburg hosted by newly appointed education MEC Matome Chiloane.
“From critical thinking to coding and literacy, teachers are helping the next generation develop the skills they need to adapt to our rapidly changing world, succeed in tomorrow’s economy and find solutions to future challenges,” Chiloane said.
“Teachers act as guides who inspire learners of all ages to give the best of themselves while learning and growing as individuals.”
Gauteng teachers face many problems, however. “These include the ravaging effects of Covid-19, huge learning losses over the past two years, gangsterism, vandalism, racism, bullying and gender-based violence — the list is endless,” he said.
“These negative issues must be addressed and eliminated to create a conducive learning environment to ensure teachers are given the space to do their best, teaching our young people and nurturing young minds for the future.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/ TimesLIVE
“As we celebrate each of you who represent the best of our education system, I pay tribute to all teachers in the education system who despite these challenges have continued to execute their functions with the greatest sense of duty and passion.”
Analise Laas from Roodepark School in Roodepoort won the Excellence in Special Needs teaching award, which came as she nears retirement.
With 37 years' teaching experience, Laas said most of her pupils were from economically and socially disadvantaged areas.
“I go out of my way to make sure I do the best I can every day. I teach learners who are on the way out into the world of work. I make sure I provide for them and prepare them to the best of my ability to find a job and be well-balanced citizens of beautiful South Africa,” she said.
She encouraged other teachers to be well prepared, do their best and remember they have a purpose in life.
“I am proud to see how these learners develop into young adults,” she added.
