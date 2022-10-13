Chiloane said there was no police station near the primary school.
“We have picked up that in this area there is no police station nearby. That is a matter that we will take up with the relevant authority, but what we will also be requesting is that, as and when the safety department deploys mobile police stations, those stations be near schools.”
He expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and indicated that counselling would be provided to those who had witnessed the incident.
“I can imagine the pain and the trauma of [the victim’s] child to know that their father had come to pick them up and had passed on. That's a trauma of a lifetime, so we will go to the family and support.
“We have already dispatched the psychosocial unit to the school to assist all the learners and also we have dispatched a wellness [team] to assist the educators because we know the educators might not be feeling safe at the moment,” said Chiloane.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
RATE IT | Gauteng education MEC wants police deployed at every school in the province
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Newly appointed Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says he wants police officers stationed outside every school in the province after a parent was killed outside a primary school in Soweto.
Eugene Tshililo was shot dead outside the Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen on Tuesday as he tried to stop an attempted hijacking.
A group of unknown suspects attempted to hijack a scholar transport vehicle outside the school at 2pm.
Visiting the school on Wednesday, Chiloane stressed the need for community safety interventions, calling for increased police visibility at schools.
He said his department would request that police officers be placed outside schools in the morning and afternoon.
“The premier announced that they will be recruiting 6,000 new police officers. ... we will be requesting that schools should be guarded by police officials as part of the programme.
“We want the officers to be stationed at schools in the morning and in the afternoon.”
Chiloane said there was no police station near the primary school.
“We have picked up that in this area there is no police station nearby. That is a matter that we will take up with the relevant authority, but what we will also be requesting is that, as and when the safety department deploys mobile police stations, those stations be near schools.”
He expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and indicated that counselling would be provided to those who had witnessed the incident.
“I can imagine the pain and the trauma of [the victim’s] child to know that their father had come to pick them up and had passed on. That's a trauma of a lifetime, so we will go to the family and support.
“We have already dispatched the psychosocial unit to the school to assist all the learners and also we have dispatched a wellness [team] to assist the educators because we know the educators might not be feeling safe at the moment,” said Chiloane.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Parent shot dead outside school during attempted hijacking
Family mourns 'responsible and respectful' father shot dead in botched hijacking outside school
Newly elected Gauteng premier announces new cabinet with expanded mandates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos