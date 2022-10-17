News

Education department to pay R3.9m to ex-pupil who lost three toes in school accident

The former pupil’s ailments included weight gain, lack of self-esteem and depression

17 October 2022 - 20:27
Prega Govender Journalist

The Durban high court has ordered the KwaZulu-Natal education department to pay a former pupil R3.9m in damages after three of his toes had to be amputated when a guillotine was accidentally dropped onto his right foot at school...

