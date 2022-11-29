South Africa

Camden power station ‘sabotage’ suspect released on R6,000 bail

29 November 2022 - 20:00 By TimesLIVE
The man accused of sabotaging Eskom's Camden power station has been released on R6,000 bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44 File image

Simon Shongwe, the man who allegedly tampered with Eskom infrastructure, was on Tuesday granted bail of R6,000 on condition he does not go to the Camden power station.

Shongwe, 43, who was an Eskom subcontractor, is facing charges of tampering with Eskom essential infrastructure, tampering with electricity supply and trespassing.

His bail application was heard in the Ermelo magistrate’s court last Thursday, where judgment was reserved.

The matter was postponed until January 27 for further investigation, National Prosecuting Authority  (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

The NPA said on November 10, unit 4 at the Camden power station tripped, increasing load-shedding.

On investigation, it was found someone had removed drain plugs from the main bearing at the unit, resulting in the shaft overheating and tripping the generator.

"The entity suffered a loss of more than R1m," Nyuswa said.

TimesLIVE

