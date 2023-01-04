South Africa

KZN warned to brace for stormy weather on Thursday and Friday

04 January 2023 - 18:04 By TIMESLIVE
Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of weather warnings of disruptive rain on Thursday and Friday. Stock photo.
Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of weather warnings of disruptive rain on Thursday and Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of disruptive rain weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday. 

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala said the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain, raising the prospect of widespread flooding.

The level 9 warning, the second-highest, is rated 5 in terms of scale of impact and the potential for disaster for communities in low-lying areas.

Zikalala said the provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated the Joint Operations Committee (JOC).

Residents in northern KZN and inland — including Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Richmond, uMsunduzi, uMhlabayalingane, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uMshwathi — are vulnerable and urged to take precautions.

A level 5 warning has been issued for Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Underberg, Kokstad, Estcourt, Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

Residents are urged to restrict travelling and guard against children swimming or going near rivers.

"KZN has not fully recovered from the floods that took place last year. Residents are urged to heed these warnings and not take unnecessary risks," the department said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Local government to hire 500 people to help Mamelodi flood victims relocate

The Gauteng department of human settlements says relocation plans for Mamelodi flood victims in Tshwane are in progress and the department will ...
News
7 hours ago

R8m cost to host a million Shembe followers for KZN holy pilgrimage

Three KwaZulu-Natal municipalities will contribute about R8m to host about a million Nazareth Baptist Church devotees on a three-day pilgrimage to ...
News
1 day ago

Heavy rain hits uMngeni municipality hard

uMngeni municipality will ask the KwaZulu-Natal government for financial help to fix infrastructure damaged by floods.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  2. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa
  3. Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant South Africa
  4. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  5. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election