Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of disruptive rain weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala said the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain, raising the prospect of widespread flooding.
The level 9 warning, the second-highest, is rated 5 in terms of scale of impact and the potential for disaster for communities in low-lying areas.
Zikalala said the provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated the Joint Operations Committee (JOC).
Residents in northern KZN and inland — including Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Richmond, uMsunduzi, uMhlabayalingane, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uMshwathi — are vulnerable and urged to take precautions.
A level 5 warning has been issued for Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Underberg, Kokstad, Estcourt, Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.
Residents are urged to restrict travelling and guard against children swimming or going near rivers.
"KZN has not fully recovered from the floods that took place last year. Residents are urged to heed these warnings and not take unnecessary risks," the department said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN warned to brace for stormy weather on Thursday and Friday
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of disruptive rain weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala said the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain, raising the prospect of widespread flooding.
The level 9 warning, the second-highest, is rated 5 in terms of scale of impact and the potential for disaster for communities in low-lying areas.
Zikalala said the provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated the Joint Operations Committee (JOC).
Residents in northern KZN and inland — including Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Richmond, uMsunduzi, uMhlabayalingane, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uMshwathi — are vulnerable and urged to take precautions.
A level 5 warning has been issued for Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Underberg, Kokstad, Estcourt, Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.
Residents are urged to restrict travelling and guard against children swimming or going near rivers.
"KZN has not fully recovered from the floods that took place last year. Residents are urged to heed these warnings and not take unnecessary risks," the department said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Local government to hire 500 people to help Mamelodi flood victims relocate
R8m cost to host a million Shembe followers for KZN holy pilgrimage
Heavy rain hits uMngeni municipality hard
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos