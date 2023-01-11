This is the scam promise: “All South Africans aged 18-65 years can apply.
A Sassa spokesperson told TimesLIVE: “Sassa requests clients to be vigilant about misleading information, scammers and fraudsters who want to take advantage of the vulnerable and other recipients.”
Here’s a link to the genuine Sassa website.
Beware new bogus Sassa grant WhatsApp message
Image: Sino Majangaza
It sounds fantastic: apply for your R700 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant online, with no need to schlep to a Sassa office.
“It’s the quickest way to apply for all bona fide citizens only who needs helping hands in their various activities [sic],” reads a WhatsApp message doing the rounds.
Sadly, it’s a scam.
No, you can’t apply online for a Sassa grant because you have to collect the form. And no, the grant amount hasn’t been radically increased.
The link in the WhatsApp message takes people to a bogus application form.
Beware — Sassa warns of scams making the rounds on social media
A Sassa spokesperson told TimesLIVE: “Sassa requests clients to be vigilant about misleading information, scammers and fraudsters who want to take advantage of the vulnerable and other recipients.”
Here’s a link to the genuine Sassa website.
