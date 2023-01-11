South Africa

Beware new bogus Sassa grant WhatsApp message

11 January 2023 - 11:31 By Wendy Knowler
You can’t apply online for a Sassa grant because you have to collect the form, even if this means waiting in a queue. File photo.
Image: Sino Majangaza

It sounds fantastic: apply for your R700 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant online, with no need to schlep to a Sassa office.

“It’s the quickest way to apply for all bona fide citizens only who needs helping hands in their various activities [sic],” reads a WhatsApp message doing the rounds.

Sadly, it’s a scam.

No, you can’t apply online for a Sassa grant because you have to collect the form. And no,  the grant amount hasn’t been radically increased.

The link in the WhatsApp message takes people to a bogus application form.

This is the scam promise: “All South Africans aged 18-65 years can apply.

“Over 55,000 citizens received R350 fund grant in 2020/2021 due to Covid. In 2023 over 675,000 citizens will receive R700 payment.

“The payments have just began for all applicants. Register to be part of the beneficiaries.”

A click through leads to a list of South Africans claiming to have received the grant through the online application, and asks for personal information, followed by a request to share the message on WhatsApp.

The writer stopped at that point but the fraudsters are no doubt after personal information for the purposes of impersonation fraud or the payment of fees, or both.

A Sassa spokesperson told TimesLIVE: “Sassa requests clients to be vigilant about  misleading information, scammers and fraudsters who want to take advantage of the vulnerable and other recipients.”

Here’s a link to the genuine Sassa website

TimesLIVE

