Capetonians urged to reduce water use as dam levels drop

Capetonians are being asked to reduce their water consumption after below-average rainfall during the 2022 hydrological year left dams almost 25% lower than this time last year.
The city is lobbying residents and businesses to aim for a collective usage target of 850-million litres per day to mitigate the risk of potential below average winter rainfall and reliability of supply — such as the ability to replenish reservoirs — due to continuous load-shedding.
“The dams supplying Cape Town are losing, on average, about 2% of total dam capacity per week,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
“This past week we have used 949-million litres daily. This is 99-million litres daily over the collective use target.
“Cape Town’s dams are above 50%, but our models show levels will drop below 50% by the end of summer if we don’t meet this proactive water savings target. This may increase the need for water restrictions down the line, which we would ideally want to avoid.”
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Looming food crisis if load-shedding persists: Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
The city provided a list of steps being taken by authorities to address the issue and advice for residents to lower their consumption.
What is the city doing?
“We believe reducing our water use is the responsible step to take, both in terms of load-shedding disruptions and in case we again have below-average winter rainfall,” said councillor Siseko Mbandezi, acting MMC for water and sanitation.
“Capetonians can help by reducing outdoor water use, such as watering gardens, filling or topping up pools, and following the permanent water use regulations. Together we can achieve a waterwise Cape Town.”
What can residents do?
Indoors:
Outdoors:
