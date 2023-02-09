Prospective student exposes University of Venda 'admission scam'

“It has come to the attention of the University of Venda management that there are SRC and non-SRC students wearing regalia of their respective political organisations, as well as non-University of Venda students, soliciting and collecting money from parents and/or prospective students to gain admission and registration for the 2023 academic year,” said the university.
“The university has delegated no-one to operate outside the main gate in assisting with clarifications of queries and verifications of prospective students' documents.
“SRC members, students and non-University of Venda students must refrain from illegal gatherings happening in and around the University of Venda campus, failing which the university will be left no other option but to take legal action against those implicated and to engage the law-enforcement agencies to deal with the situation where necessary.”
Its SRC responded to the Twitter thread by providing this comment: “As the SRC we would like to give clarification on PGCE admissions. The first admissions that will be processed are for sciences subjects (students who were doing life sciences, environmental and agricultural sciences). Admissions for such students are under way.
“Priority was given to re-applicants who took a gap year last year due to space. So far, only those who graduated last year have been admitted. Those due to graduate this year will start with those doing scientific subjects,” it added.
A prospective University of Venda student is outraged that someone purporting to be from the institution attempted to solicit money from her in exchange for admission.
“I am shocked and disgusted by the corruption in this country,” Mihlali Godoyi said on Twitter.
She shared screenshots of messages in which the person says they have her personal details and offers to fast-track placement for R3,500.
The initial message reads: “Hi, I just saw your application for PGCE on the portal. Let's say I can assist with admission, how much are you willing to pay?”
She replied: “What's my student number?” This was then provided.
Contacted by TimesLIVE, the 23-year-old said she now fears for her life as the person has her personal information and has shared their Twitter conversation.
“It happened just after I submitted my application online. A few minutes later I got a text from an unknown person saying that if I pay them they will fast-track my admission.
“I thought it was a joke, so I asked them for the student number and shockingly it was the same one I got. Then I realised this was serious. I don’t feel safe, there’s information about me and my next of kin in there. I was just posting online and I didn’t think it would get this much attention. Now he says I must delete the message,” said Godoyi.
She added that the university had not contacted her regarding the matter and that even if she is admitted, she will not go to the institution as she doesn't have funds yet.
TimesLIVE has reached out to the person who is allegedly soliciting bribes and the university.
The university has issued a statement on a separate but related issue, acknowledging it is aware of people soliciting and collecting money from parents and prospective students to gain admission.
This after it deployed 35 student representative council (SRC) members from various faculties to assist administrators with 2023 enrolment of first-entering students. They work on the university's campus only.
