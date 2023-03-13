'The component of the strike ordered to return to work is essential service': Nehawu

The court ruling interdicting the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and those employed in essential service with immediate effect will bring some form of stability to health facilities across the country, the health department said on Monday.
The Labour Appeal Court said essential service employees were restrained and prevented from continuing with or participating in any strike.
The workers began their indefinite strike last Monday and healthcare facilities across the country were affected. The department has welcomed the judgment.
“This is a victory for the innocent and vulnerable patients who have suffered the consequences of the disruptive and violent strike action. We believe Nehawu will implement the judgment and inform its members to return to work as soon as possible,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale.
Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolozi said its legal team was studying the judgment and would advise the union.
The court also ordered Nehawu to inform its members, including but not limited to every hospital and clinic at which it has members within the essential services, of the order of the court through publication on social media, by email and by all other appropriate means available to it by no later than 1pm on Monday.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Nehawu president Mike Shingange urged members to comply.
“For now we urge our members to comply, especially at the essential institutions, but the rest of the public servants are still on strike and our strike is not interdicted.
“Perhaps we need to clarify that our strike is not interdicted, our strike is protected, it's proceeding. The only component of the strike that is ordered to return to work is the component of the essential service, the rest of the public servants are proceeding with the strike.
“The judge concentrated only on the issue of essential services, particularly hospitals, that is where we have suffered a setback a bit. However, we are still to respond to that. We have options that we can explore but we will comply with the court for now until we activate our next course of action,” he said.
Meanwhile, defence force medical personnel were deployed to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus on Monday, after the hospital struggled with intimidation and absenteeism.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
