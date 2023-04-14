South Africa

IN PICTURES | Re-arrested Thabo Bester appears in court

14 April 2023 - 12:37 By TIMESLIVE
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023, where he faces various charges.
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023, where he faces various charges.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Convicted murder and rapist Thabo Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.

Here is that appearance in pictures: 

Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023, where he faces various charges.
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023, where he faces various charges.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023, where he faces various charges.
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023, where he faces various charges.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023.
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023.
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023.
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023, where he faces various charges.
Thabo Bester in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023, where he faces various charges.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Thabo Bester remains behind the bars after his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate court where faces variuos charges against him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  2. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  4. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  5. Cops reveal charges Dr Nandipha Magudumana faces when she appears in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court