Salome, the world's largest ro-ro vessel, a cargo ship designed to carry vehicles, docked in Durban on Friday.
Transnet National Ports Authority said the 265m vessel is carrying 2,813 cars, 465 high and heavy units, and 93 break-bulk pieces.
The ship was engineered by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with specifications which include a stern ramp capacity of 505 tonnes, a ramp width of 12m and a main deck height of 7.1m.
“We are excited to welcome Salome into the automotive terminal. Seeing this mega-ship calling the South African waters is a huge milestone for the Port of Durban, looking at the port expansion plans that are under way.
"We are hoping to attract more vessels of this magnitude and are ready to handle their associated growth in volumes.” said Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, Durban port manager.
World's largest ro-ro vessel docks in Durban
Image: Supplied
