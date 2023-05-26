The high court in Bloemfontein heard on Friday the home affairs department will file papers by the end of Monday.
The case was postponed to next Thursday.
Magudumana has alleged police “abducted her” in Tanzania.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘Something’s sinister about Nandipha alleging abduction’: Motsoaledi to file papers to court
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is filing papers to join in Dr Nandipha Magudumana's case to challenge her arguments that her deportation was illegal and that she was abducted.
Listen:
TimesLIVE
