South Africa

ConCourt opens door for public access to taxpayer information — in limited circumstances

Request for former president Jacob Zuma's tax records must be considered “afresh” in light of court's order

30 May 2023 - 11:30 By FRANNY RABKIN
The case arose out of an application for former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from 2010 to 2018 on the basis of evidence from Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers that he was not tax compliant. File image
The case arose out of an application for former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from 2010 to 2018 on the basis of evidence from Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers that he was not tax compliant. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

 The Constitutional Court has found that sections of the Tax Administration Act and the Promotion of Access to Information Act are unconstitutional because they created an absolute bar on the public being able to access taxpayer information.

Before taxpayer information was always kept strictly confidential. The judgment now opens the door to public access — under extremely limited circumstances.

In a majority decision, Justice Jody Kollapen said the legislative scheme put an absolute bar in place. This “cannot be said to be reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society,” said Kollapen.

The court order gave parliament two years to amend the legislation to bring it into line with the constitution. In the interim, it must be read to allow for public access to taxpayer information — but in very limited circumstances: Sars must disclose the information in the public interest if the disclosure would reveal “a substantial contravention of, or failure to comply with the law” or “an imminent and serious public safety or environmental risk”.

In addition, there must be another factor present: that the public interest in disclosure must outweigh the harm contemplated by the Tax Administration Act in keeping taxpayer information confidential.   

The case arose out of an application for former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from 2010 to 2018 on the basis of evidence from Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers that he was not tax compliant.

While the high court had ordered Zuma’s tax records be made available within 10 days, the Constitutional Court ordered this request must be considered “afresh in the light of this order”. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  4. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News
  5. Northern Cape woman found after being missing for 10 days South Africa

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...