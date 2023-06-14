CRIME STATS | Gauteng contributed more than a quarter to national overall crime stats

Gauteng contributed 27.2% to the national overall crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.
This was revealed by police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela while presenting the province’s fourth-quarter statistics to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Wednesday.
The statistics cover the crimes committed from January to March this year.
“We have observed over the five-year period that this contribution is slightly reducing, as in 2019 our contribution was 28.2%, which reflects a decrease by 1.0% or 10,750 counts over the past five years,” he said.
Mawela added that Gauteng's contribution towards the national figure would always remain high considering the characteristics and profile of the province.
He said it was mainly because Gauteng continued to be the most populated province, according to Stats SA.
“We are still likely to experience the largest inflow of migrants due to the province’s economic strength that influences its attractiveness,” he said.
EDITORIAL | Crime-fighting wardens hit the streets, but can we keep their guns out of thugs’ hands?
“We look at our province’s largest population in hindsight of the complex dynamics attributing to the challenges in respect of our socioeconomic factors. However, we have never been deterred from fulfilling our constitutional mandate. We will always strive to make this province safe and secure for all its inhabitants,” he said.
Mawela added that overall crime increased by 2,129 counts, translating to a 2% increase compared with the same time in 2021/2022.
He said though it has increased, it is encouraging that when reflecting on the provincial performance, taking into consideration the number of offences, Gauteng was the only province able to reduce eight of the 17 community reported serious crimes.
“A small feat but a great sign that we are on the right path with the implementation of our crime-combating strategies.”
