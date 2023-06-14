South Africa

CRIME STATS | Gauteng contributed more than a quarter to national overall crime stats

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said overall crime increased by 2,129 counts, a 2% increase compared with the same time in 2021/2022

14 June 2023 - 11:09
Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, Gauteng police commissioner, presented crime stats for the fourth quarter.
Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, Gauteng police commissioner, presented crime stats for the fourth quarter.
Image: Papi Morake / Gallo Images

Gauteng contributed 27.2% to the national overall crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year. 

This was revealed by police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela while presenting the province’s fourth-quarter statistics to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Wednesday.

The statistics cover the crimes committed from January to March this year. 

“We have observed over the five-year period that this contribution is slightly reducing, as in 2019 our contribution was 28.2%, which reflects a decrease by 1.0% or 10,750 counts over the past five years,” he said.

Mawela added that Gauteng's contribution towards the national figure would always remain high considering the characteristics and profile of the province. 

He said it was mainly because Gauteng continued to be the most populated province, according to Stats SA.

“We are still likely to experience the largest inflow of migrants due to the province’s economic strength that influences its attractiveness,” he said.

EDITORIAL | Crime-fighting wardens hit the streets, but can we keep their guns out of thugs’ hands?

The plan to ‘fight fire with fire’ may backfire
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

“We look at our province’s largest population in hindsight of the complex dynamics attributing to the challenges in respect of our socioeconomic factors. However, we have never been deterred from fulfilling our constitutional mandate. We will always strive to make this province safe and secure for all its inhabitants,” he said.

Mawela added that overall crime increased by 2,129 counts, translating to a 2% increase compared with the same time in 2021/2022.

He said though it has increased, it is encouraging that when reflecting on the provincial performance, taking into consideration the number of offences, Gauteng was the only province able to reduce eight of the 17 community reported serious crimes. 

“A small feat but a great sign that we are on the right path with the implementation of our crime-combating strategies.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

POLL | Crime stats: Is SA becoming ‘a gangster state’?

Is crime out of control, or have those in power got a plan to win the war?
News
2 weeks ago

CRIME STATS | Cele frustrated by ‘stubborn increase’ in CIT robberies

Police minister Bheki Cele has shared his frustration at the "stubborn increase" in cash-in-transit robberies, with 64 incidents reported between ...
News
2 weeks ago

CRIME STATS | Common robberies, attempted murder lead pack as contact crimes increase by 4%

Contact crimes have increased by 4%, with common robbery and attempted murder leading the pack, according to the fourth quarter crime statistics.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Fall on your sword': Police union calls for national commissioner's head over ... South Africa
  2. ‘We're not safe with Bheki Cele at the helm’ — Outrage over latest crime stats South Africa
  3. POLL | Crime stats: Is SA becoming ‘a gangster state’? South Africa

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for ... South Africa
  3. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | South coast town's raw sewage spills down the streets, into the river ... South Africa
  5. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video