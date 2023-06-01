South Africa

'Fall on your sword': Police union calls for national commissioner's head over crime stats

01 June 2023 - 10:48
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. File photo.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. File photo.
Image: Ntswe Mokoena

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola over his “inability” to fight the high levels of crime. 

The call comes after the latest statistics showed a spike in serious crime with 6,289 people killed from January to March, a 3.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022. 

The union has repeatedly called for the re-establishment of specialised units, saying a focused approach is needed to target serious and violent crimes.

Sapu national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the same call was made when police minister Bheki Cele was national commissioner. 

“It was agreed upon during 2020 when we agreed on restructuring on the principle that specialised units will be re-established. In the current tenure of Masemola, we made this call and further proposals on the re-establishment. Unfortunately, he does not want to listen yet he is failing,” said Thobakgale.

‘We're not safe with Bheki Cele at the helm’ — Outrage over latest crime stats

South Africans have weighed in on the latest crime statistics, with some claiming the country is “transforming into a gangster state” and they are ...
News
1 day ago

The units proposed by Sapu include the: 

  • Murder and robbery unit;
  • Drug unit (SANAB);
  • Diamond, gold, and precious stones unit;
  • Stock theft unit;
  • Family violence, child abuse and the sexual unit;
  • Public order policing unit; and
  • Crime intelligence initial investigation unit (former uniform investigation unit).

Thobakgale described the release of the crime stats as a publicity stunt, saying no action is taken afterwards. Instead, fear is instilled in people when it is shown how bad the crime situation is.

“Crime stats are released for SAPS to assess themselves on policing then after that measures should be taken to curb crime.

“We are not being personal with Masemola but we are on a principle that we gave him support since his appointment, and also gave proposals that will assist him to fight crime. Yet, it is evident Masemola has no political will to act on our proposals for the benefit of the service and of the country as everything we propose falls on deaf ears.

“We are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to assess the national commissioner and that has not happened. We are now calling on the president not to politicise or normalise crime because being a victim of crime is a painful experience.

“We cannot have a national commissioner who is silent when innocent lives are being lost ... there is no deputy national commissioner for detectives which plays a critical role in an investigation in the service,” said Thobakgale. 

The union called for Masemola to “fall on his sword”, he has dismally failed in all aspects of his job as hundreds of functionary members on the ground have lost confidence in him.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Crime stats ‘paint bloody picture of the violence tearing away at SA’s social fabric’

Police minister reveals 6,289 people were murdered between January and March, up from 206 in the same period last year
News
1 day ago

Where does the crime-fighting R250m go? DA asks as KZN revealed as SA’s murder capital

The province has had the most murders, at 1,589, a 0.8% increase compared with the previous period last year
News
1 day ago

CRIME STATS | Cele frustrated by ‘stubborn increase’ in CIT robberies

Police minister Bheki Cele has shared his frustration at the "stubborn increase" in cash-in-transit robberies, with 64 incidents reported between ...
News
1 day ago

CRIME STATS | Rape stats decrease by 3.8% but increase in KZN, Limpopo

A total of 10,512 people were raped between January and March 2023, the latest crime statistics figures revealed on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. CRIME STATS | Rape stats decrease by 3.8% but increase in KZN, Limpopo South Africa
  2. CRIME STATS | Common robberies, attempted murder lead pack as contact crimes ... South Africa
  3. CRIME STATS | Cele frustrated by ‘stubborn increase’ in CIT robberies South Africa
  4. ‘We're not safe with Bheki Cele at the helm’ — Outrage over latest crime stats South Africa

Most read

  1. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  2. Nandipha Magudumana approaching court with dirty hands: home affairs South Africa
  3. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  4. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa
  5. Naming an Asian restaurant ‘Zuma’ is not logical, says advertising authority News

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president