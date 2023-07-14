South Africa

Soldiers deployed in four provinces amid truck arson attacks

14 July 2023 - 10:08
At least 21 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga since last weekend.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed the deployment of its members in four provinces to support the police amid the truck arson attacks.

According to the SANDF, members have been deployed in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

On Wednesday, police minister Bheki Cele said evidence points to “organised, co-ordinated and sophisticated operations” that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.

He said 12 “people of interest” have been identified through investigations and intelligence collection.

While Cele said they remained on high alert, police have heightened visibility and secured major routes with regular patrols in high-risk areas.

On Thursday police announced a breakthrough with the arrest of two truck drivers in Mpumalanga. The suspects, aged 29 and 27, were arrested at their homes.

A third suspect was arrested in Emalahleni on Thursday evening, police confirmed on Friday.

