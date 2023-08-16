South Africa

IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade without justice

16 August 2023 - 22:23 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
On Wednesday August 16 2023, thousands of Amcu members gathered at Wonderkop to remember the Marikana massacre victims whose lives were tragically cut short by police gunfire during a strike for higher wages.

