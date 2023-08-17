South Africa

WATCH | Police brief media on security ahead of Brics summit

17 August 2023 - 10:04 By TImesLIVE
The police leadership is briefing the media on the force's readiness for the Brics summit to be held in Sandton from Tuesday next week.

PREVIEW | Brics nations to meet in SA seeking to blunt Western dominance

Brics leaders meet in South Africa next week to discuss how to turn a loose club of nations accounting for a quarter of the global economy into a ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Brics bank issues first rand bonds

The development bank founded by the Brics countries closed the auction for its first rand bonds on Tuesday as it comes under pressure to boost its ...
News
23 hours ago

Townships must benefit from Brics relations, says Presidency minister

Government policies should be tailored to encourage investment in the township economy, minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation in the ...
Politics
1 day ago
