The police leadership is briefing the media on the force's readiness for the Brics summit to be held in Sandton from Tuesday next week.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Police brief media on security ahead of Brics summit
The police leadership is briefing the media on the force's readiness for the Brics summit to be held in Sandton from Tuesday next week.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
PREVIEW | Brics nations to meet in SA seeking to blunt Western dominance
Brics bank issues first rand bonds
Townships must benefit from Brics relations, says Presidency minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos