South Africa

Girl, 15, arrested with illegal guns outside Limpopo police station

30 August 2023 - 07:49
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A teenager was arrested after she was allegedly found with unlicensed guns. Stock photo.
A teenager was arrested after she was allegedly found with unlicensed guns. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A teenage girl is expected to appear in a children's court after she was allegedly found with two unlicensed guns outside a Limpopo police station earlier this week.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Monday outside Thohoyandou police station, according to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to information available at this stage, police received a complaint about a teenager who was in possession of firearms at about 11am.

“Police immediately located the suspect at the premises and approached her. The suspect was searched and police found two unlicensed firearms in her possession. She was asked about their origin but failed to provide a satisfactory response.”

The girl was arrested and charged with possession of the guns. 

A preliminary investigation revealed the guns belonged to the teen's boyfriend. He was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm, and alleged attempted murder and house robberies that occurred earlier this month in Thohoyandou.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the specialised children's court in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon,” police said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Clampdown on guns and knives as cops try to curb crime in Gauteng

From April to the end of June, 1,489 people were killed in Gauteng, which was a 0.1% decline, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
19 hours ago

Teen on murder, gun charges after fatal schoolgirl shooting

A 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a school pupil of the same age in Cape Town appeared in court on a charge of murder and possession of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Plane hits severe turbulence in Spanish storm World
  2. Save electricity as we battle breakdowns: Eskom South Africa
  3. Canada, citing potential dangers, warns LGBTQ travellers of US risks World
  4. Data is arming informal settlements with information to lobby for services South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe opposition calls for re-run of elections and African mediation Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023