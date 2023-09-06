Anyone with dependents can ensure their estate is handled smoothly by drawing up a will for free with attorneys next week.
This service by the Law Society of South Africa will be available from Monday to Friday. The names of law firms participating in National Wills Week can be accessed here, displayed per province.
“If you are a parent, a breadwinner, a homeowner and want to ensure your affairs are in order, it is important that you have a valid will drafted by a professional. A valid will allows you to state your last wishes, who should inherit your assets and property, to appoint an executor of your choice for your estate and a guardian for your minor children,” the society said.
“By ensuring you have a valid will, you as the testator, can protect the interests of your loved ones and ensure there is no delay in settling your estate after your death and not add undue hardships for your loved ones. It also ensures your executor will act according to your wishes as set out in your will.”
What you should provide to the attorney for your will to be drafted:
- your ID document;
- a list of what you own (including specific personal items you want to bequeath to specific people); and
- a list of beneficiaries and their ID numbers.
Before consultation with your attorney think about:
- who should get what?;
- who should be the legal guardians of your minor children (those under 18)?; and
- who should be the executor of your will? This could be your attorney or a close family member or friend. If you decide on a family member or friend, it is advisable to nominate the attorney as coexecutor, as the attorney will deal with legal issues. The executor must be approved by the master of the high court.
Make a date to draw up your will for free with a lawyer next week
