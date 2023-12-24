Soweto residents were shocked after the mutilated bodies of two young boys were found kilometres apart in neighbouring areas earlier this year.
The disfigured bodies of Nqobizitha Zulu, five, and Tshiamo Rabanye, six, were found in Rockville and White City in April. Zulu was apparently found with his nose and mouth cut off and his private parts removed. Rabanye had his throat slit and was without his private parts.
Things took a shocking twist after Rabanye's paternal grandmother, Nqobile Ndlovu, and her younger boyfriend Mthunzi Musawenkosi Zulu were arrested a week later in connection with the gruesome murders.
Ndlovu had been at the scene when the discoveries were made, appearing visibly distressed as she recalled her final moments with her grandson.
The two face a raft of charges, including murder, kidnapping and perjury. They remain in custody after abandoning their bail bids.
The case against the two was postponed to April 2024 for further investigation.
Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023
Image: Alaister Russell
It's been a harrowing year for South African children. Many were killed, maimed, mutilated or left dismembered — some by those closest to them.
The latest crime statistics show 293 children were murdered between July and September 2023, down by 22 from 315 during the same period last year. A total of 361 were nearly murdered, while 1,820 were assaulted with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The quarter before that, 293 children were killed while 354 attempted murder cases involving them were opened.
Below is a list of five heartbreaking stories involving children, with some tied to these harrowing statistics.
1. SOWETO DOUBLE MUTILATION
Image: Supplied
2. LAUDIUM CHILDREN WHO DIED IN SHACK FIRE
Image: Thulani Mbele
The agonising death of five children, all under the age of 10, made headlines in August after two women locked them in their shack and went to a nearby tavern. The shack caught fire and the children died. The women were arrested at the tavern on the same day.
Lindiwe Machaka, 39, is the grandmother of two of the children. Zanele Machaka, 37, is the mother of the three other children.
The youngest victim was five months old and the oldest was seven.
The sisters face five counts of culpable homicide and child neglect, and were released under correctional supervision. The court had granted them bail. The children were buried on November 25 in kwaMhlanga. The case against the accused was postponed to January 29 2024.
3. POISONING OF THREE CHILDREN IN PORT ST JOHNS
Image: SUPPLIED
Another story that left many citizens stunned was that involving three Port St Johns children who died after being poisoned by their mother.
Ntombizanele Mtsizela, 35, and her three children, Iyapha, 14, Inganathi, eight, and four-year-old Phila, died after Mtsizela forced her four children to drink beer laced with highly toxic pills before strangling them in September.
Her 11-year-old daughter, who was also forced to consume the beer, was the only survivor.
The woman died after taking the same poison.
4. BEGGAR MUTILATED IN BOKSBURG
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The dire living circumstances of a six-year-old Ekurhuleni boy came under the spotlight after he was found with part of his genitals cut off while he was begging in Boksburg.
According to reports, the boy was spotted trying to crawl from a ditch on a field owned by a mine. It was reported he was discovered by community members while they were pursuing two suspects who had robbed a woman.
It was later discovered the boy lived in an informal settlement with his parents and brother and was often left to fend for himself.
The boy was removed from his parents' care after his return from hospital by the Gauteng department of social development while the case against his alleged attacker was dropped after the man's death.
The child continues to receive medical care.
5. TODDLER DIED AT BEDFORDVIEW CRECHÉ
Another incident that sent shock waves throughout the country was the death of Kganya Mokhele, who died after a wooden cabinet fell on top of him while he was at creché.
The boy, who was a month shy of his third birthday, sustained injuries so serious that he died.
The incident happened at Little Ashford ECD Centre in Bedfordview.
At the time Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department would institute its own investigation into the facility’s safety compliance.
NOTABLE MENTION: BOKGABO POO
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
While the tragic case of Bokgabo Poo sent shock waves when it happened last October, the matter finally went to trial this year and ended on an unexpected and heartbreaking note for the four-year-old's family.
This is because the man arrested in connection with Poo's gruesome death, Ntokozo Zikhali, was acquitted after his confession was ruled inadmissible. He also could not be linked by DNA to the case.
Poo's dismembered body was found in October last year, with some body parts missing, in two different locations in Wattville. Zikhali was arrested soon after in connection with her death. She was last seen at the Masoleng Park where she was playing with a friend. Grainy CCTV footage depicted her skipping next to Zikhali.
Days after he was acquitted of Poo's death, Zikhali pleaded guilty and was slapped with a life term for the rape of a nine-year-old girl in 2021.
Poo's mother announced a new investigating team had been assigned to probe her death. The family has also roped in AfriForum to help them find closure and some of her body parts.
Gauteng police clarified there would be no new investigating team but instead the same investigating team assembled to probe her murder would continue with its work. Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “The team will continue with the investigation if there is new information that will emerge in relation to the case.”
TimesLIVE
