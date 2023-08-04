South Africa

Confession by Bokgabo Poo's alleged murderer ruled inadmissible

04 August 2023 - 18:41
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, is on trial for the alleged kidnapping, murder and mutilation of a four-year-old girl, Bokgabo Poo. He has pleaded not guilty.
Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, is on trial for the alleged kidnapping, murder and mutilation of a four-year-old girl, Bokgabo Poo. He has pleaded not guilty.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni on Friday ruled that a confession made by Bokgabo Poo’s alleged murderer is not admissible as a proper procedure was not followed to obtain it.

Judge Ian Cox made the ruling after the matter was argued on Thursday in a trial-within-a-trial to determine whether the confession made by Ntokozo Zikhali was admissible after he alleged he was assaulted and forced into making it.

Zikhali is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing four-year-old Bokgabo and violating her corpse in Wattville, Benoni, in October 2022. He has pleaded not guilty

On Thursday, the court also ruled out evidence regarding the pointing out of body parts where Zikhali gave the police four wrong addresses.

Lt-Col Samuel Bronkhorst, from the Daveyton police, testified on Thursday he was the officer who took down the confession and detailed the procedure followed.

“He was sober, calm and seemed sad. He wasn’t scared but you could see something was wrong. He knew he was arrested for kidnapping. I asked him whether he wants to speak to a lawyer and he said no.

“I asked him if he was influenced to make the confession, made any promises in return. He said he wanted to make the statement,” Bronkhorst said.

Bronkhorst said he first asked Zikhali if he had any injuries and the accused said no, but later during the confession he said he did.

“I asked if he wanted to open a case against those who assaulted him and he said no,” said Bronkhorst.

The state could not prove how the confession came about and whether it was made voluntarily by the accused.

While Zikhali was in the dock, Poo’s father, Irvin Khoza, shouted from the public gallery: “Tell them you killed her, tell them.”

The defence argued that when the accused mentioned he had been assaulted, the officer should have stopped taking his confession. That he had injuries should have indicated that he was not making the statement voluntarily.

“I told him I was here for suspected kidnapping and not murder. I don’t know about the murder charge.

“I informed him about my body being sore. He didn’t ask me how I was assaulted. I continued with the confession because of the pressure that was on me, I was scared, Zikhali said.

The state was adamant that Zikhali made the statement voluntarily and that he was not assaulted by any police officer. However, the court ruled that the confession cannot be admitted.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Bokgabo Poo seen on footage, accused alleges he was assaulted by cops before pointing out body parts

The rights of an accused took centre stage at the Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni on Wednesday as Bokgabo Poo’s alleged murderer, Ntokozo ...
News
2 days ago

Bokgabo Poo murder: Pointing out process is inadmissible evidence

The evidence of Bokgabo Poo, 4, murder accused Ntokozo Zikhali's involvement in a pointing out process has been ruled inadmissable.
News
1 day ago

Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer pleads not guilty but admits to earlier rape

Zikhali was  out on bail on the rape matter when he was arrested for the horrific murder of Bokgabo.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Court remands alleged North West cop killers South Africa
  2. City Power employee arrested for cable theft South Africa
  3. LISTEN | City of Cape Town says it won’t yield to Santaco’s demand South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Cape Town’s plans to ensure commuters' safety during taxi strike South Africa
  5. Confession by Bokgabo Poo's alleged murderer ruled inadmissible South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem