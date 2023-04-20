News

IN PICS | Families plunged into mourning as ‘cousins’ found mutilated in Soweto

‘I’m so shattered. It’s like I’m dreaming and I’ll wake up from this nightmare,’ says Tshiamo Rabanye’s grandmother

20 April 2023 - 22:00

A waste picker stumbled upon the mutilated body of a five-year-old boy on Thursday morning as two Soweto families were plunged into mourning after the alleged kidnapping and gruesome murder of two “cousins” just 1.4km apart...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier News
  3. Asset Forfeiture Unit awarded R583.8m order against ex-ABB SA employees, wives News
  4. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News
  5. IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras