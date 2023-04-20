IN PICS | Families plunged into mourning as ‘cousins’ found mutilated in Soweto
‘I’m so shattered. It’s like I’m dreaming and I’ll wake up from this nightmare,’ says Tshiamo Rabanye’s grandmother
20 April 2023 - 22:00
A waste picker stumbled upon the mutilated body of a five-year-old boy on Thursday morning as two Soweto families were plunged into mourning after the alleged kidnapping and gruesome murder of two “cousins” just 1.4km apart...
