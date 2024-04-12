South Africa

Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board

12 April 2024 - 08:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the NSFAS board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration.
During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the NSFAS board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration. 
Image: GCIS

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has dissolved the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.

Nzimande announced his decision on Thursday after meeting with the organisation’s board as part of the interventions meant to improve the organisational efficiency and ensure it remains focused on its mandate.

During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the NSFAS board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration. 

The department said the legal effect of the decision will be communicated on Friday through the government gazette. 

On Sunday Nzimande is expected to explain the rationale for dissolving the board and announced further steps arising from his decision.

On Thursday Nzimande accepted the resignation of Ernest Khosa as chair of the NSFAS board.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ernest Khosa resigns as NSFAS board chair

Ernest Khosa has resigned as chairperson of the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, higher education minister Blade Nzimande said on ...
News
13 hours ago

Chris Hani hated corruption and so does the ANC: Blade Nzimande

SACP leader would have been proud of ANC's strides in past 30 years, says minister — but Hani's widow Limpho insists the government has failed him ...
Politics
18 hours ago

MUT election stalemate after meeting ends in chaos

The institution is proposing an online election to elect a convocation.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | E-tolls are history but motorists must pay their outstanding debts news
  2. WATCH | New regulations make it easier for foreigners to work in SA: Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa
  4. Five lucky players win Powerball: Are you one of them? South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial
Emotional father of Luke Fleurs says family support keeps them going