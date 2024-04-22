South Africa

Charlotte Maxeke hospital still operational despite prolonged power cuts

22 April 2024 - 18:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng's department of health says it is running backup generators after the power cuts hit Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Sunday morning. File photo.
Gauteng's department of health says it is running backup generators after the power cuts hit Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Sunday morning. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Gauteng health department on Monday said despite a power outage affecting parts of Johannesburg fed by the Ridge substation, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is operational. 

On Sunday, City Power said it encountered unexpected technical and operational challenges that caused a prolonged power disruption at Charlotte Maxeke and other facilities in the surrounding areas, which was triggered by a flashed feeder board in the morning at about 11am. 

On Monday, City Power teams resumed their assessment of the extent of the damage, which would guide both repair and restoration plans. 

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the department said the hospital had activated contingency measures and was currently running backup generators. 

“The department has received assurance form City Power that their teams are working around the clock to restore power supply to affected areas as soon as possible.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Noordgesig, Pennyville protest may delay outage repairs: City Power

The City of Johannesburg says it has been “working tirelessly” since Wednesday night to restore power to Noordgesig and Pennyville but warns this ...
News
4 days ago

Major power outage affecting about 95,000 residents in Tshwane

Eskom says its technicians are still working on a major power outage affecting about 95,000 customers in Tshwane.
News
6 days ago

Power restored to Eskom’s Tshwane customers after Babelegi explosion

Power has been restored to 17 areas in Tshwane after an outage at an Eskom substation on Monday.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  2. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  3. 'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala South Africa
  4. Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets South Africa
  5. Popular DJ and MC Peter Mashata shot dead in Soshanguve South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets