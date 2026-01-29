Police investigate kidnapping and rape of mentally challenged woman in Thohoyandou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A manhunt is under way after the kidnapping and rape of a 31-year-old woman in Thohoyandou. Stock image.

Police in Thohoyandou are investigating a case of kidnapping and rape involving a 31-year-old mentally challenged woman who was allegedly held captive for two days at Shayandima.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred on Saturday, when the victim was left alone at home by her 56-year-old mother, who had gone to buy food at a supermarket.

“When the mother returned home, she found that her daughter was missing. She searched for her before reporting the matter at the police station and opening a missing person case,” said Ledwaba.

On Monday, the mother was informed by a relative that her daughter had been found and was at Tshilidzini Hospital.

“She immediately went to the hospital, where the victim told her that she had left home because she did not want to take her medication and went to Thavhani Mall,” said Ledwaba.

The woman reported that she met an unknown man at the mall, who took her to an unknown house at Shayandima.

“Upon arrival at the house, the suspect allegedly forced the victim to have sexual intercourse with him. He kept her from Saturday evening at about 10pm until she was released on Monday,” Ledwaba said.

The woman later ended up at Tshilidzini Hospital for medical care. Due to her condition, she is unable to identify the house where she was allegedly kept.

Ledwaba asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the police on Crime Stop (08600 10111) and My SAPS App.

