‘Miracle to walk again:’ Golfer who fell down elevator shaft upbeat after hospital discharge

Italian golfer Andrea Pavan, pictured here with his wife Audra, has been discharged from a Stellenbosch hospital after his fall down a lift shaft.

An Italian professional golfer, who fell down an elevator well in a freak accident at his accommodation in Stellenbosch ahead of the South African Open last week, has been discharged from hospital.

Andrea Pavan shared in a social media post that he will stay on in the Western Cape town to undergo rehabilitation.

TimesLIVE Sport reported that Pavan, occupied on his cellphone, opened the elevator door which had opened despite the car not being present. He fell three storeys and suffered injuries to his shoulder and back.

“It truly feels like a miracle to be able to walk and start to do basic activities, though at a very slow and careful pace,” Pavan said on Wednesday.

“The road is very long but this small step feels very good. I will need to stay in South Africa another five weeks and rehab my shoulder and back, and heal other bruises and secondary injuries, and once back home continue the rehab journey.”

Pavan, accompanied by his wife Audra, who flew out from their home in the US to join him, thanked the Rupert family for covering his accommodation costs in Stellenbosch while he receives further medical treatment.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Texan Matt Van Zandt to help the father of three with his recovery expenses and time away from his profession has so far raised $82,248 (R1.3m) from 305 donations.

Van Zandt said Pavan had sustained significant injuries to his shoulder and back, including severe shoulder damage and fractures to several vertebrae.

Describing him as “a treasured member of the global golf community”, Van Zandt said the fundraiser was intended to give Pavan time to focus on healing.

“Funds will go toward medical expenses, an extended stay in South Africa, transportation back home to the Dallas area, ongoing medical care and hopefully some extra to ease the uncertainty about his professional golf future.

“Now is the time that we come together and support him through this unexpected trial,” said Van Zandt. He said Pavan’s sister had also travelled to SA from abroad to support him.

