Tributes for ‘cultural pioneer’ Maria McCloy pour in

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The South African entertainment industry is in mourning after the sudden passing of Maria McCloy.

The designer, publicist and DJ died at the age of 50 on Tuesday evening at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after heart failure.

As tributes pour in for Maria, the icon is remembered for her kindness, warmth, generosity and unwavering love for those around her and for her special way of bringing people together.

Rest Easy @MariaPodesta Maria. We blew each other kisses when I last saw you. Thank you. Soar with the angels and may the music find you wherever you go. pic.twitter.com/LQrO1bYME0 — Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) May 13, 2026

She got to tell her incredible journey in her own words 💔💔 — PennyLebyane💚RasediLebyane (@PennyLebyane) May 13, 2026

Oh Maria 💔. Rest in Power. What an industry GIANT! A cultural Pioneer! https://t.co/3v4ZzXR2A1 — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) May 13, 2026

A mighty tree has fallen…. 💔



Yesterday started so beautifully and ended so tragically.



My big sister….. you did so much for the culture. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4rgHsHXPJL — NtsikiMazwaiMedia (@ntsikimazwai) May 13, 2026

Eish! 💔



Joe Nina singing Ding Dong to Maria McCloy recently in celebration of her 50th birthday.



A legend, sister and industry Queen. 👸🏽❤️#RIPMariaMcCloy pic.twitter.com/Ppuw20XQnJ — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 13, 2026

Eish! 💔



Joe Nina singing Ding Dong to Maria McCloy recently in celebration of her 50th birthday.



A legend, sister and industry Queen. 👸🏽❤️#RIPMariaMcCloy pic.twitter.com/Ppuw20XQnJ — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 13, 2026

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