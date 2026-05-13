South Africa

Tributes for ‘cultural pioneer’ Maria McCloy pour in

Friends and colleagues recall McCloy’s impact on fashion, music and public relations

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Maria McCloy has died. (Supplied)

The South African entertainment industry is in mourning after the sudden passing of Maria McCloy.

The designer, publicist and DJ died at the age of 50 on Tuesday evening at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after heart failure.

As tributes pour in for Maria, the icon is remembered for her kindness, warmth, generosity and unwavering love for those around her and for her special way of bringing people together.

TimesLIVE

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