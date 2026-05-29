Community activist Mokoena Letsie gunned down in Potchefstroom

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Community activist Daniel Letsie Makhabe, known as Mokoena Letsie, was shot dead outside his home in Potchefstroom, North West, on Wednesday afternoon in what is believed to be a politically linked murder.

Letsie, 46, an activist for shack dwellers and founder of Potch4Palestine, died in hospital after being shot multiple times. He was sitting outside his shack with a friend when gunmen approached and started shooting at him.

At the time of his death, Letsie had moved out from his family home to stay at an Ikageng informal settlement known as “Hashtag”.

Ntandazo Ngxokozela, a family member, described Letsie as a selfless person who dedicated himself to working for the poor.

“Letsie was loved by many, a sweet person. He was all for his family and other people. Our brother held politicians accountable for corruption and ensured that poor people get the service delivery they deserved.”

This is not the first time his home was perforated by gunfire. Three years ago, 20 bullets tore through his corrugated-iron shack. Between that night and this one, a steady stream of threats were levelled against him — Solidarity Action Committee Collective

The Solidarity Action Committee Collective said 16 bullets were fired at Letsie at point-blank range by two gunmen.

“This was not a crime of passion. This was a killing. Targeted. Brutal. Political. Because he organised the poor,” it said.

“This is not the first time his home was perforated by gunfire. Three years ago, 20 bullets tore through his corrugated-iron shack. Between that night and this one, a steady stream of threats were levelled against him.

“Wherever he went — from the dust of informal settlements to the platforms of national and international struggle — he commanded standing ovations.

“We do not claim to know who gave the order. We point fingers at no one and no institution until the evidence leads us there. But we also rule nothing out. We call upon the authorities to pursue this case with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.”

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said Letsie “organised among informal settlement communities, fought against the brutalisation of shack dwellers, and stood firmly in solidarity with oppressed people internationally.

“This bears all the hallmarks of a calculated political assassination aimed at silencing a militant voice of the poor, the working class and shack dwellers.

“We are also deeply alarmed that this was reportedly not the first attempt on his life. The allegations that his shack had previously been sprayed with bullets and that he had received threats over a prolonged period demand urgent and independent investigation.”

TimesLIVE