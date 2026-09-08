Zimbabwe group offers refuge to pupils blocked from matric exams

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Zimbabwean matric pupils at SA schools who have not registered for their examinations because of alleged bullying have been offered a lifeline. Picture:

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The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Co-ordinating Committee (ZEPCC) in SA says it has engaged with 120 matric pupils who have failed to register for their examinations because of alleged xenophobia and bullying at schools.

The organisation says it has made arrangements with the department of education to register the affected pupils.

The pupils will be accommodated at a boarding facility where they will prepare for and write their 2026 matric examinations.

The committee, an advocacy and support group that represents and assists Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders and their families, is calling on all grade 12 pupils who are either outside SA, or in the country, but who failed to register for their matric examinations because of xenophobia, to contact the ZEPCC academy.

The intervention comes after a turbulent June in which anti-migrant protests, intimidation and violence forced thousands of foreign nationals to flee their homes and, in some cases, leave SA.

National co-ordinator Edward Muchatita said the location of the boarding facility could not be disclosed for security reasons, but assured pupils who contact the academy that they would be accommodated.

He said some Zimbabwean pupils had enrolled in schools in Zimbabwe after being displaced from SA in June, while others were reluctant to return to the country.

Muchatita said the committee was covering the pupils’ accommodation costs and providing them with revision classes in preparation for the examinations.

TimesLIVE