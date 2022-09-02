×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Belgian motorists beat fuel inflation with cross-border trips to France

02 September 2022 - 20:43 By Clement Rossignol and Bart Biesemans
Queues lengthened considerably from September 1, when French oil major TotalEnergies started an additional rebate of 20 euro cents per litre at 3,500 of its French gas stations.
Queues lengthened considerably from September 1, when French oil major TotalEnergies started an additional rebate of 20 euro cents per litre at 3,500 of its French gas stations.
Image: Supplied

French government support for gasoline prices has led to long queues of cars from Belgium queuing at gas stations just over the border with France where gas can be more than 30 euro cents ($0.30) per litre cheaper.

Queues lengthened considerably from September 1, when French oil major TotalEnergies started an additional rebate of 20 euro cents per litre at 3,500 of its French gas stations. That rebate was on top of a 30 euro cents per litre government-funded rebate in all French gas stations which has been in place for several months.

Christophe Bourgois, 29, a builder, said it was worth his while to drive to the French border town of Halluin from his Belgian hometown of Comines.

“Gas prices here are 30 cents cheaper. It's a good deal. On a full tank, you can feel the difference,” he said as he waited his turn in a line of cars.

Belgian assembly line worker Luc Cokelaere, 61, agreed.

“I live in Ledegem, about 7 kms (4.35 miles) from the border so why wouldn't I come here if I can save 10 euros on fuel with such a small detour?” he said.

As he and other drivers lined up, French police had to direct the traffic to prevent jams.

Gas station operator Marc Braems, who opened his station some 30 years ago, said that in one day he had seen double the number of customers and sold more than triple the volume of gas as a result of discounts offered by the government and TotalEnergies.

“The problem we may encounter is to get fuel delivered on time. We have large reservoirs, but given the flow we are experiencing now, it goes down faster than we can fill it,” he said.

TotalEnergies said on Thursday that the 20 euro cents discount would run until October 31 and would then fall to 10 cents per litre from November 1 to December 31.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Safe as houses: VBS cannot take Zuma’s multimillion-rand Nkandla home News
  2. Once high-flying Brian Molefe pleads poverty at bail hearing News
  3. A honeymoon cruise, cash and all things wedding for Comrades groom and Prudence South Africa
  4. Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders News
  5. Voetsek Dudula! EFF calls out members for turning away 'illegal' foreigners at ... News

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...