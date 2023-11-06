World

India's New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution

06 November 2023 - 13:20 By Shivam Patel
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Cricket World Cup match involving Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, however, went ahead in the city on Monday with organisers installing air purifiers in the players' dressing rooms and using water sprinklers to reduce pollutants in the air.
A Cricket World Cup match involving Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, however, went ahead in the city on Monday with organisers installing air purifiers in the players' dressing rooms and using water sprinklers to reduce pollutants in the air.
Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India's Delhi city will restrict use of vehicles for a week between Nov. 13 and 20 to curb air pollution, the local government's environment minister said on Monday, as air quality remained in the “severe” category despite mitigation efforts.

The rule would allow vehicles with odd number plates to ply on odd dates and similarly vehicles with even registration numbers will be allowed on road on alternate days.

New Delhi often ranks among the world's top polluted cities every year ahead of the onset of winters in November, when calm winds, low temperatures trap pollutants emitted from many sources.

Air quality was 'severe' for a third consecutive day in the city on Monday, according to the federal pollution control body, forcing the city government to extend the closure of primary schools until Nov. 10.

“There is a possibility that air pollution will rise after the Diwali,” Gopal Rai, Delhi's environment minister, said, referring to the Hindu festival on Nov. 12 during which firecrackers, which are banned, are often set on fire, worsening air pollution.

A Cricket World Cup match involving Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, however, went ahead in the city on Monday with organisers installing air purifiers in the players' dressing rooms and using water sprinklers to reduce pollutants in the air.

Reuters 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Illicit cigarettes worth R22m intercepted on truck heading to Cape Town South Africa
  2. Child 'loses teeth, face smeared with glue' – at the hands of her father South Africa
  3. Cash-in-transit suspects were fed intel by ‘inside man known as Fingers’ South Africa
  4. WATCH | Alleged thieves caught by fans during Cape Town Bok cup tour South Africa
  5. India's New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution World

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok