World

Trump says he will outline abortion policy on Monday

08 April 2024 - 07:30 By James Oliphant, Kanishka Singh and Akanksha Khushi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Trump says a more moderate position on abortion is necessary for Republicans to prevail in November’s presidential and congressional elections. File photo.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Trump says a more moderate position on abortion is necessary for Republicans to prevail in November’s presidential and congressional elections. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Donald Trump said he would outline his long-awaited policy on abortion on Monday, one he suggested will be a compromise position with the potential to inflame both sides of the debate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, the Republican presidential candidate said his policy will include exceptions for rape and incest and to protect the life of the mother.

While Trump did not provide further details, it seems likely he will call for a federal ban less restrictive than the six-week prohibition passed in states such as Florida and Georgia.

As he has in the past, Trump argued that a more moderate position on abortion is necessary for Republicans to prevail in November’s presidential and congressional elections.

“We must use common sense in realising we have an obligation to the salvation of our nation, which is currently in serious decline, to win elections, without which we will have nothing other than failure, death and destruction,” Trump wrote.

The regulation of abortion has been a matter left to individual states since the US Supreme Court did away with constitutional protection for the procedure in a 2022 decision. Since securing the Republican nomination, Trump has been under pressure from anti-abortion groups and others to detail his stance.

A less-stringent proposal than a six-week ban could make the anti-abortion advocates unhappy while at the same time galvanising abortion rights groups who have warned  Republicans would seek a federal ban if they gain control of the White House and Congress.

Democratic President Joe Biden has made Trump’s opposition to abortion rights a key tenet of his re-election campaign.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Trump calls migrants 'animals,' intensifying focus on illegal immigration

Donald Trump called immigrants illegally in the United States "animals" and "not human" in a speech in Michigan on Tuesday, resorting to the ...
News
5 days ago

Trump ordered to end attacks on judge's family in hush money case

Donald Trump must stop verbal attacks on family members of a New York judge and others in his upcoming trial on charges stemming from a hush money ...
News
6 days ago

Trump's media company valued at almost R151.9bn in strong Wall St debut

Shares of Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group surged as much as 59% on Tuesday in their Nasdaq debut, lifted by the former US president's ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JMPD officer loses her life in violent bid to protect her son from arrest South Africa
  2. WATCH | Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong ... South Africa
  3. Brothers killed after responding to Facebook Marketplace ad for a TV South Africa
  4. SA and Rwanda now rekindling strained relations, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it and what to expect? Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show