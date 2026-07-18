Jamaica says two citizens deported by US to Eswatini rejected repatriation offers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Matsapha Correctional Complex in Matsapha, near Mbabane, Eswatini, on July 17 2025. File picture: AP Photo

Jamaica’s government says two of its three citizens recently deported by the US to Eswatini formally declined offers to be repatriated to the Caribbean nation.

The ministry of foreign affairs said late on Thursday that Jamaican officials were still attempting to contact the third citizen.

“During the discussion, the men were advised of the consular assistance available to them and of the government’s readiness to facilitate their return to Jamaica,” the foreign ministry said.

The Jamaican government advised the pair that authorities “could not determine their immigration status in the US or secure their return there. Both men maintained that they did not want to return to Jamaica.”

Contact was established through the Jamaican consulate in Miami and a legal adviser representing the men, who haven’t been identified.

Jamaica’s outreach followed diplomatic inquiries directed at US officials in Washington, alongside formal representations made to Eswatini’s government through Jamaica’s diplomatic mission in Pretoria.

The growing number of third-country deportations by the US government to places including Eswatini has been widely criticised by lawyers and human rights groups.

Eswatini’s king holds absolute power and has been accused of clamping down on pro-democracy movements.

Orville Etoria, who was the first Jamaican sent to Eswatini under the programme, was repatriated to his country last September.

His lawyers have accused the US of deporting him unlawfully there in July 2025 and said he and others were repeatedly denied visits by a lawyer.

Etoria was repatriated with help from the International Organisation for Migration, a UN agency.

AP